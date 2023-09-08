DOVER, Del.- Delmarva welcomed its newest centenarian today as Dorris Ellen Payne celebrated her 100th birthday.
Payne marked a century of life with the company of her family and a sweet slice of birthday cake. If you've ever wondered how it feels to reach the 100 year milestone, Payne kept it real.
"I'll tell it like it is: I'm tired," she quipped.
During World War II, Payne dedicated herself to the war effort by working on an assembly line at a Maryland defense company called VITRO. She recounted her service saying, "The pay wasn't high, but it was enough to keep me alive."
Payne worked at VITRO until she met her husband, Joseph Payne, who served as an Army Lieutenant during the war.
"I worked there for years until Joseph Payne came along and stole my heart," she shared with a twinkle in her eye.
Family has always held a special place in her heart. Dorris remarked, "Sister one, sister two, and sister three –I bathed them all, cleaned them up, washed clothes, housekeeping, till the day they died. That's the type of person I am."
As for regrets, Payne said she has none.
"Life has been good to me. I have no complaints. When I go out, I'll go out smiling, you betcha."
A century well-lived, marked by love and hard work. Payne said she now enjoys spending time at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.