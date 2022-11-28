DOVER, Del.- Dover Air Force Base will conduct a base-wide force protection major accident response exercise Dec. 6-8, 2022.
The exercise will occur during duty day operations and consist of an array of scenarios testing the base’s ability to respond to elevated force protection measures, antiterrorism procedures, emergency management capabilities and public health emergency response, satisfying annual training requirements, base officials said.
Dover AFB personnel, base residents, and guests should expect delays in customer service and gate access.
Individuals who experience an actual emergency or incident during the exercise should continue to report to the appropriate on- or off-base agencies.
For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase.