DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base.
Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will present information regarding current and recent activities and operations pertaining to the base, accomplishments of base personnel and projects scheduled in the future.
U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, along with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, are also scheduled to speak during the event.
"We love our relationship with our Delaware family," said Husemann. "We are all looking forward to joining with our community family members for State of the Base to share Team Dover's stories."