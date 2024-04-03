DOVER, DE - A United States District Court Judge has issued an arrest warrant for an Dover Air Force Base airman on charges of attempting sexual enticement of a minor.
According to an affidavit provided by a Special Agent with the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigation (AFOSI) in Dover, investigators created an undercover online persona on a popular dating app in March 2024. On March 9th, a man named Armand matched with the fake profile, the affidavit reads. The investigator says Armand’s profile listed him as 36 and a resource adviser at USAF.
After briefly communicating via the dating app, Armand and the online persona began texting via cellphone, at which time the airman identified himself as Armand Lu, according to the affidavit. Investigators say they further identified him as an active-duty airman at Dover Air Force Base as a Technical Sergeant. Lu was confirmed to be 36.
Now talking via text, the undercover online persona told Lu they were under 15-years-old, according to charging documents. Lu allegedly responded, telling the online persona they could still talk and be friends.
Investigators say Lu then began expressing sexual interest in the undercover persona, regardless of the fact the persona had informed him they were 14. Lu, according to the affidavit, then proceeded to send a series of lewd and graphic text messages to the persona between March 18th and March 26th.
Starting on March 28th, charging documents allege Lu began discussing meeting in person and arranged to do so on April 2nd, after the persona told Lu their mother was at work. The affidavit says Lu continued to express his sexual interest in the fictitious minor before the meetup in which he would pick the girl up and bring her to his residence.
On April 2nd, Lu asked the persona to let him know when the child’s mother was gone, investigators claim, and picked up food for the undercover persona on his way there. He texted the persona “I’m here,” and “at the parking lot” upon his arrival to the meetup scene.
That same day, law enforcement searched Lu’s home and say they found condoms, an unopened bottle of lubricant, and a bottle of honey.
A United States Magistrate Judge then issued a warrant for Lu’s arrest on Tuesday.