DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Dover Air Force Base will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Del.
Chief Dennis L. Rubin, Washington, D.C. fire/police chief during 9/11, will be the guest speaker.
This year marks 21 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“As Americans, as service members, and as Airmen, we have an obligation to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” said Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “The heroic efforts of so many on Sept. 11th is an inspiration for the generations of today and tomorrow.”