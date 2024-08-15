DOVER, De. - A new agreement signed Thursday will allow part of Dover Air Force Base to be used for private aircraft, marking a significant shift in the base's operations. The agreement permits up to 25,000 civilian and commercial flights at the base annually.
The initiative, which has been more than a decade in the making, is expected to have a substantial economic impact on Kent County. The base’s expanded role in civil aviation is seen as a major opportunity for growth in central Delaware.
Stephanie Johnson of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) emphasized the importance of expanding the civil side of the base. “It continues the opportunity for civilian operations to utilize the runway of the Dover Air Force Base and then come to what is the Civil Air Terminal currently,” Johnson said.
Linda Parkowski, with the Kent County Economic Partnership, highlighted the long-term benefits of the agreement. “To have civilian use of that for the next 50 years is really phenomenal. It's going to be a game changer for people and companies wanting to be in this area,” Parkowski said.
While the agreement does not include provisions for commercial passenger air service at the base, Johnson noted that they are always exploring new opportunities for partnerships. “Ensuring that we provide opportunities that are compatible with the use of this area, be compatible with the operations of Dover Air Force Base is critical. So ongoing conversations would always happen, of course,” she added.
The partnership, years in the making, is set to bring new opportunities to both the airmen and the local community as Dover Air Force Base moves into a new phase of its operations.