DOVER, Del.- Construction is underway for a water main replacement project on North State Street. The project is part of Dover's master water plan.
The city plans to replace cast iron water pipes, installed over 60 years ago, with new plastic ones.
Director of Water and Wastewater, Jason Lyon, said the cast iron water mains need to be replaced for two reasons:
"The current pipes are undersized," said Lyon. "And, they cause discoloration in water."
The discoloration is caused by a chemical reaction between treated water and the cast iron pipes. Lyon said this water is not harmful in any way, however, it is definitely not aesthetically pleasing.
The project will be completed in phases and will stretch from Division Street to Pennsylvania Ave.
Each phases of the water main replacement will require two to three blocks to be closed off at a time.
Construction began Tuesday morning between Pennsylvania Ave and Clara Street.
Neighbors were made aware of the project weeks in advance through public notices. Some say, the communication was much appreciated.
"It's not upsetting and it's not annoying," said Sandhya Higgins who lives in Dover. "It was a little surprising because we didn't realize how long the project would be, but when the communication is good that allows us to plan so we're not all that upset about it."
Others who work on North State Street, such as Jorge Roman, said construction does not bother him.
"I come do my thing," said Roman. "They are one side of the curb and I am on the other side."
The project will continue through the winter and is expected to be completed in August of 2023. The budget for the water main replacement is just under $3 million.
Lyon also discussed potential "game plans" in case of an emergency.
"If someone needs to get an ambulance to their house we have plans to get the barricades moved," said Lyon. "They are not concrete hardscape barricades and they can be moved."
North State Street is owned by Delaware's Department of Transportation, so the project must adhere to all of DelDOT's requirements. The city of Dover will also be responsible for paving the road upon completion.