DOVER, Del.- A building that once housed a liquor store and apartment units now sits condemned. City officials cite safety concerns, but those who lived there think the city's efforts are falling short.
An eviction notice for 153 S Bradford Street was issued by building inspectors on Aug. 2. Consequently, James Truitt and his family of seven are now without housing.
"We have lived there for 8 years," Truitt shared.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the building was becoming a major public safety concern.
"It was noticed by a number of folks in the community that the building seemed like it was getting ready to fall into the street," he said.
Following the condemnation, Truitt sought assistance from the mayor's office, yet asserts the city remained unresponsive to their needs.
"Maybe [the mayor] just doesn't like me, I don't know," Truitt questioned.
Christiansen disputed those claims: "We made every effort, which was above and beyond our responsibility, to help the folks that lived above the apartment," the mayor noted.
Still, Truitt worries his situation is becoming more uncertain.
"I have an elderly mother and two autistic children I can't put them in a hotel room somewhere sleeping on the floor," he said. "It has cost us $3,000 in two weeks just for a bed and breakfast."
Truitt indicated he reached out to multiple agencies and exhausted all avenues of assistance, but without success.
Christiansen emphasized that the responsibility lies with the landlord.
"Ultimately the responsibility is in the hands of the people that own these properties and that is why we have strict code enforcement," he noted. "Not because we are picking on anybody, but because we believe in life safety."
Truitt said the property owner has a history of neglecting repairs and tells WBOC his family has been locked out of the unit where some of their belongings remain.
Attempts to contact the property owner were unsuccessful Thursday. While Truitt and his family continue to search for a new place to live.