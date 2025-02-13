Snapshot: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
DOVER, DE - Dover officials have announced there will not be a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the City this year.

In a social media post Thursday, the City of Dover said the cancellation was due to a lack of volunteers.

“These extra events take substantial planning, and we were fortunate to have some very dedicated volunteers the last several years - we could not find anyone who was interested in stepping into their shoes and taking over,” City officials said.

Though there will be no parade this year, those who would like to help with 2026’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dover are asked to call 302-736-7004 or email mayorsoffice@dover.de.us.

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, falls on a Monday this year. 

 

