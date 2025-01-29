DOVER, DE- Six people were arrested Tuesday night in a prostitution sting conducted by the Dover Police Department, including Second District City Council Member William Hare.
According to court documents, Hare allegedly agreed to pay an undercover officer for sex at a Dover hotel. He was arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute on Jan. 28.
When WBOC approached him at his home Wednesday for comment, Hare mouthed "no comment" and closed the door.
Dover Police spokesperson Ryan Schmid said the operation was part of the department’s ongoing effort to improve quality of life in the city.
"For the people that are patronizing, we’re cracking down on it. We’re going to continue to crack down on it. And hopefully, this will deter that in the future."
Community activist Chelle Paul said the case raises broader concerns about leadership and accountability in the city.
"Look how many people had issues with the prostitution and the criminal elements that are going on. Now you have the improprieties of a city councilman actually being involved in something like this. It leaves the constituents to wonder—is this why you’re not doing anything?"
Paul called for Hare to resign immediately and said she hopes his position in local government does not shield him from consequences.
Schmid emphasized that the law applies to everyone.
"Whoever you are, no matter what your status is, we’re going to handle the law appropriately."
We reached out to Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen for comment following Hare’s arrest, but he declined to comment at this time.
Dover City Council President Dave Anderson said he spoke with Hare by phone on Wednesday. According to Anderson, Hare plans to withdraw from the upcoming city council election scheduled for April.
Hare is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.