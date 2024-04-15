DOVER, Del.- Sunday saw a surge of violence, leaving three people shot, two fatally, including a 15-year-old. A candle memorial now marks the tragedy on Loockerman Street.
Police arrested Sadique Ingram, 23, in connection with one shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Ingram stands accused of shooting two individuals, identified as Syncere Friends of Dover and a 30-year-old woman from Magnolia.
While police report the woman in stable condition, Friends succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, leaving the community grappling with the harsh reality of violence within their midst.
"I don't understand how these things keep happening," lamented Mea, who lives next to the site of the crime. "There is a police station down there, there is a police station up there, and there is a police station near Delaware State, so to me, police, please do better."
Authorities said the violence erupted near a popular nightlife spot.
"If something happened inside and spilled out, I don't know, but I just know our computer system had it as in front of Irish Mike's," stated Dover Police Public Information Officer Ryan Schmid.
Mea expressed concerns over the frequency of large gatherings in the vicinity noting, "Everybody is just co-mingling here until cops show up, and if they don't show up here...they are here all night."
The second shooting occurred Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m. on West Reed Street, where a 15-year-old was ambushed by a group of assailants who fired multiple shots at him. Witnesses described a grim aftermath, with James recounting, "I saw the body laying down there, and they were working on him, and then they stopped and covered him with a white sheet."
"The kid was 15," James said. "It is senseless."
Dover Police arrested Breshawn Best, 19, in connection with the latter incident but have emphasized that they are still seeking other suspects. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.