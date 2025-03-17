DOVER, DE- The City of Dover is considering a rate hike for water and wastewater services to address rising costs and fund essential infrastructure improvements.
Last week, the Dover City Council Committee of the Whole unanimously voted to consider the increase, which would help cover the increasing cost of materials and services.
Despite having the second-lowest water and wastewater rates compared to surrounding municipalities, city officials say the adjustment is necessary to maintain the city's systems and provide quality service to residents.
City Manager Dave Hugg explained that the rising costs of materials is one of the reasons he feels this rate hike is necessary.
"Water treatment chemicals last year went up 200 and some percent... When the cost goes up that significantly, you’ve got to pass that through to the customer."
Mayor Robin Christiansen emphasized that while the increase may be small, its impact would be significant for the city's long-term sustainability.
"It’s like a 3 to 5% increase. And, it will be kind of minimal, but the taxpayers and rate users will see where their money’s going."
Mayor Christiansen says that the funds would go toward capital projects, improvements to treatment facilities, and rising operational costs.
"We want the public to know that these funds are going to make sure that they have the quality of water and the quality of service that they’ve become accustomed to. And that’s very, very important."
With federal funding becoming increasingly uncertain, Councilmember Fred Neil emphasized the urgency of finding a local solution.
"We can no longer rely on the federal government because the current administration is not very kind to the environment. And those grants that could be there are no longer there. So now we’re going back to the drawing board."
The City Council is expected to make a final decision on the rate increase in early June. If approved, the new rates would take effect at the start of the 2026 fiscal year, on July 1st.