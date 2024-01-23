DOVER, Del.- With the introduction of a proposal for new handicap parking eligibility requirements, some are urging more careful consideration.
Dover City Councilman Fred Neil suggests that disabled individuals with existing parking options, such as a driveway, should not have an additional handicap spot in front of their homes on Dover's public streets.
This initiative responds to complaints about people exploiting the spots, leaving neighbors with limited parking choices.
Neil explained, "There was a neighbor abusing the parking permit by having two spaces and a driveway, resulting in neighbors having to move further away from the neighborhood."
Councilman Brian Lewis expressed skepticism about altering the city code on this basis, stating, "It is citywide, and residents in my district have expressed concerns after seeing the meeting agenda."
Lewis also questions the ordinance's alignment with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and warns of potential legal consequences if not in compliance.
Neil contends that similar rules exist in other Delaware cities and asserts collaboration with Dover's ADA coordinators to ensure no violations were made. "This is not inconveniencing people with disabilities; it is inconveniencing those abusing the privilege," he emphasized.
Despite Neil's assurance, some in Dover who rely on handicap parking, like Erin Toulson, express reservations. Toulson explained, "I don't think they should eradicate that because people aren't using them. I would prefer it to be there so when I need it, I can use it."
In Tuesday's city council committee of the whole meeting, the proposal was heard for the first time and deferred. Dover City Manager Dave Hugg stated that the Public Works Department needs more time to collect data on handicap parking in the city.