DOVER, Del.- One city councilman is proposing both increased penalties and surveillance efforts to prevent illegal dumping.
On the fence surrounding Dover's Lincoln Park neighborhood, a prominent sign boldly declares "No Dumping Allowed." However, according to residents, this mandate seems to fall on deaf ears, as piles of trash appear on a weekly basis.
Tires, mattresses, syringes, and shattered glass now define the landscape along Bertrand Drive. Belinda Main, among many exasperated neighbors, voices frustration: "We believe that one of our tires was damaged in that area, so we avoid it. There are always fish tanks being smashed, TVs being smashed."
Belinda emphasizes the relentless eyesore, noting its unfortunate proximity to her home life. "Where it is located, it is actually diagonal from the captain chair in my house. So when you are eating, you are kind of looking at nasty junk and trash," she laments.
Expressing shared disdain, former Dover Councilman Reuben Salters deems the situation "disgusting."
Councilman Roy Sudler Jr. acknowledges the undue burden placed on property owners and the Dover Housing Authority, who oversee the Lincoln Park development and face fines for the discarded waste, predominantly originating from outside the community.
Sudler proposes an uptick in fines for illegal dumping, coupled with the installation of security cameras to deter future infractions.
Sudler's initiative garners support from Salters, who champions a substantial increase in fines, suggesting a penalty of $5,000 per offense, a considerable leap from the current $50 fine.
Sudler looks to collaborate with the Dover Housing Authority as well as state and county officials to secure funding for security cameras, notwithstanding their hefty price tag.