Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Friday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&