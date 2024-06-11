DOVER, Del.- The future of recreational pot sales in the city is under review ahead of a looming state deadline.
If recreational marijuana sales are to be permitted in Dover, the city must submit licensing and manufacturing regulations to the state by about November 1.
As marijuana retailers prepare to start submitting applications to open stores in Delaware, the city of Dover has yet to determine where or how these businesses might operate.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen expressed opposition to the possibility.
“We are trying to bring jobs and economic opportunity, and I don’t think this will help that situation. It will undermine our workforce,” Christiansen said. He voiced concerns that the state would benefit more from the revenue than the city and noted that the additional police resources required for these businesses would not be worth the cost.
The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce echoed Christiansen’s reservations in an email statement, saying, “We feel that such an allowance would be counterproductive and would not be in the best interest of businesses operating in Dover.”
However, there are residents like Ethan Whitsett who have been hoping to open cannabis businesses in the capital city. Whitsett, who wants to start his own cultivation company, argues that creating jobs is what’s most important and urges the mayor and council to consider the potential positive impacts.
“I don’t think he is wrong for being wary of it, but if he is more open-minded to the decision, it might actually help the city moving forward,” Whitsett said.
Mayor Christiansen emphasized that public opinion will play a crucial role in the city and council’s decision-making process.