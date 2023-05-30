DOVER, Del.- The future of a "skate debate" in Dover is about to take a new turn as skaters rally behind an alternative solution.
In response to the city's delayed plans for a new park, the Dover Parks and Recreation Department has designated a city-owned property for the skateboarding community to construct their own skate haven.
It will be located behind the old post office off of Loockerman Street.
Dennis Broomell, a passionate advocate for a Dover skatepark for over a decade, shared his excitement.
"We've got guys that are professional masons who are willing to donate their time to help us make sure that everything is right. We have a welder who is going to weld some rails together for us that we are hopefully going to be able to put in the ground," said Broomell. "It's a lot of work, you know. Most of us have full-time jobs, so we are going to be out here when we are not working or with our kids."
Broomell said $3,000 raised from a GoFundMe page will cover the project's expenses.
He emphasized the significance of the project, highlighting the lack of skateboarding options in the area.
"If you think about it, until this is built, there is nowhere between Smyrna and Rehoboth for anybody to skate.," he said. "Dover is huge when it comes to street skating, right? We love our street spots. I don't think you're ever going to fully get away from street skating, but it will be lessened once there's a park."
The homemade skatepark awaits the delivery of signs before skateboarders can begin building it.
Robin Eaton, the Parks and Recreation Director, will oversee the building process and ensure that no structures exceed a height of three feet, prioritizing safety precautions.
Eaton also revealed that plans for a brand-new skatepark at Schutte Park remain on the agenda, but additional funding is being sought to make it a reality.
"I've spoken with DNREC. I mean, the skate park falls under projects that they would assist us with, and there are other private organizations out there. We already have funding from Tony Hawk's Foundation," said Eaton.
Eaton said Dover will assume responsibility for the skatepark project and confirmed that the city's insurance provider is fully informed and actively involved in the process.