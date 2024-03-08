DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a head-on crash in Dover that left a 69-year-old Dover man seriously injured Thursday.
According to authorities, police were called to the area of Saulsbury Road and Whatcoat Drive at about 6:45 p.m. on March 7th on reports of a serious crash. Police say a Jeep Wrangler, driven by the 69-year-old man, was driving south on Saulsbury Road when a deer entered the Jeep’s path. The man, according to police, swerved into the opposite northbound lane to avoid the animal and crashed head-on into a Mazda.
The Dover Police Department says the man was airlifted to a hospital in New Castle County where he remains in serious condition. The driver of the Mazda, a 27-year-old woman from Dover, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to evaluate the facts surrounding the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.