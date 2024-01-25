DOVER, Del.- The issue of hate crimes takes center stage in Dover tonight as the Dover Public Library hosts the 'United Against Hate Forum.'
It's an initiative launched by the Department of Justice in collaboration with City of Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen and the Dover Police Department.
The purpose of the forum is to educate the public about the distinction between hate crimes and hate incidents and encourage victims to come forward. Some individuals emphasized the necessity of such an initiative in Delaware.
According to the latest hate crime statistics from the Delaware Department of Justice, there has been a nearly twofold increase since 2020.
In 2023, Delaware law enforcement received reports of 28 hate crime incidents, with 19 in New Castle County, 2 in Kent County, and 7 in Sussex County. The predominant forms of bias were anti-Black (16), anti-Semitic (9), and anti-Hispanic (2).
Contrary to the statewide trend, Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson reports zero hate crimes in the city over the past year.
"Now, on one hand, I could celebrate that number," he said. However the chief said this could be misleading, as many instances of hate often go unreported.
"Are people afraid to report a hate crime? Do they not understand what supports they might get, what the options are, what resources are available?"
The primary aim of the forum is to emphasize that any kind of hate should be reported, regardless of its scale or severity.
Allan Slan, founder of "Speak Out Against Hate," a community action group in Sussex County, shares a personal experience that prompted him to take action.
"We had Hanukkah decorations on our front lawn, and there was a hate incident involved. Our Sunday newspaper was open to the obituary page, and the obit of a Jewish person was placed up against one of our decorations, which was obviously an attempt to say death to Jews," Slan explained.
He suggests that anti-hate groups across Delaware unite to continue these educational practices.
"You can't legislate against what is in people's hearts and minds, but we were hearing nothing being said about the rising tide of hatred and really the normalization of hate in our community and across the country."
The forum drew a modest attendance, prompting Chief Johnson to emphasize that while this might suggest positive conditions, continued efforts are vital to ensure that individuals seeking assistance or wanting to learn more still have ample opportunities to do so.