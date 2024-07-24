DOVER, Del.- Hotels in Dover are sounding the alarm over a rise in crime and homelessness, which they argue is driving away business.
Axia Management, which owns four hotels in the city, sent a letter to the Dover City Council this week highlighting these issues. WBOC has obtained a copy of the letter which reports a recent "increase in criminal activity" in hotel parking lots.
According Axia Management, one incident involved a family visiting the DE Turf complex who had sports equipment and other valuables stolen from their car.
Another report alleges that a group of homeless individuals took food from a hotel’s breakfast buffet.
Axia Management claims these incidents have resulted in negative reviews and heightened guest concerns about safety, describing the situation as a "humanitarian crisis."
Dover Police Officer Ryan Schmid confirmed a rise in issues in hotel areas. “We frequently get calls for all types of things up there—trespassing, solicitation, panhandling,” Schmid said.
The letter urges the city council to implement stricter measures against panhandling. However, Schmid noted that enforcing such measures can be challenging in public spaces rather than on private property. “The city did pass an aggressive panhandling ordinance that we can enforce on private property,” he explained.
Dover City Councilman Brian Lewis expressed worry that some hotels might consider closing. “My concern is that we are going to lose some of these businesses, and right now Dover is not prospering as it should be,” Lewis said. He emphasized that the city alone may not be able to address the issues. “We need help from the state; the state needs to intervene and help the city out.”
The letter also requests that the city remove homeless encampments located behind Sam’s Club and Lowes, which police confirm are present.
WBOC reached out to Axia Management about the letter but were told the company had no comment. Dover Police stated that their community policing unit will continue to assist homeless individuals in the city to the best of its ability.