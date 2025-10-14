DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they determined a house fire from this morning, Oct. 14, was arson.
Around 1:30 a.m., fire officials say a fire was reported in the 1700 block of South Taylor Drive in Dover. The Camden Wyoming Fire Company were dispatched and they say they arrived to flames at the home. The suspect was identified as Jovan McFarquhar from Dover, and officials say Delaware State Police took him into custody at the scene.
Fire officials say State Fire Marshal investigators looked into the origin and cause of the fire and determined the fire was intentionally started inside the house and the suspect was responsible for it.
McFarquhar was arrested for arson in the second degree. He was released on a $4,000 unsecured bond.