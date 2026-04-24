DOVER, Del. - City leaders in Dover are looking ahead at what’s next for Silver Lake Park — and they’re asking the community to help shape that vision.
Earlier this month, the city launched a public survey to gather feedback on potential improvements to the popular park. The goal: better understand what residents want to see, from upgraded amenities to long-term maintenance.
Silver Lake Park has long been a staple in the capital city — a place where people fish, bring their kids to the playground or simply enjoy a quiet walk along the water. But now, officials say it’s time to evaluate what changes may be needed to keep the space safe, functional and enjoyable.
For frequent visitor Dakota Summers, one concern stands out: cleanliness.
"I wish they would really clear up the trash a little bit in the water, cause, you know, people come here to fish, so it'd be nice," Summers said. "And we, a lot of times, get hooked on to like stuff that's in the water."
Others who use the park say there are also concerns about aging playground equipment. Some parents noted that certain structures have been out of service for months, while others suggested adding safety features like mats beneath high play areas.
Still, not all feedback has been critical. Longtime resident Jimmy Gilbert, who has lived near the park for about 40 years, says it remains a peaceful place to unwind.
"I just come down, for the peacefulness of it all, you know, just being able to relax," Gilbert said.
City leaders say that balance — preserving what people love while addressing concerns — is exactly why they’re gathering input now. Possible improvements could include updates to landscaping, lighting, restrooms and even recreational spaces.
The Dover City Council is expected to discuss the survey and next steps during its meeting Monday night. In the meantime, officials encourage residents to share their thoughts while the survey remains open.
Survey link: https://www.cityofdover.gov/news/post/22548/