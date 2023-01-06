DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a Dover man after investigating multiple firearms complaints.
On Jan. 4, around 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a Hispanic man, with a beard, carrying a firearm and walking around the 100 block of North Halsey Road, attempting to locate someone. Officers responded to the area and were advised that the suspect left in a gold Honda with dark tinted windows.
Later that night around 11:30 p.m., Dover Police received another report of the same suspect in the gold Honda shooting a gun out of the car in the 100 block of North Halsey Road. When officers responded to the area and located the car pulling into a driveway in the 100 block of North Halsey Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the car and contacted the driver, an adult male, Nieves, who was the front right passenger, and an adult female who was the rear passenger. When Nieves was taken into custody officers noticed signs that he was impaired by alcohol.
During a search of the car officers located a black Glock 19 9mm handgun concealed under the front passenger seat along with several alcohol bottles in the vehicle. The investigation determined that Nieves was the suspect from the earlier complaints and was intoxicated. It was also determined that the other two occupants in the vehicle had no involvement with this incident or the firearm.
Nieves was taken to SCI on $23, 601 cash bail and was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, and Dover City ordinance for discharging a firearm within the city.