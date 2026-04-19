DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested Joseph Chapler, a 45-year-old man from Dover following an assault and aggravated menacing incident that occurred the night of April 16 in Dover.
According to DSP, troopers responded to the parking lot of the Microtel on East Lebanon Road in Dover around 10:20 p.m. on April 16 for a reported assault and aggravated menacing incident. Upon arrival, troopers learned a man and woman were walking on a path behind the Microtel when they were approached by an unknown male suspect. The victims say the suspect threatened them, pointed a gun at them, then sprayed the woman with pepper spray before running away.
Police say the victims then ran to safety and called 911. The woman who was attacked was treated by EMS but refused medical attention.
Through an investigation, detectives identified Joseph Chapler as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Chapler was arrested on April 17 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Assault 2nd Degree (Felony) - 2 counts
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) - 2 counts
- Terroristic Threatening- 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Chapler has been committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $94,001 cash bond.