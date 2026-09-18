DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Keith Rollerson, a 32-year-old Dover man, following a burglary and vehicle theft Thursday morning.
The investigation began around 6:07 a.m. on Thursday, September 17. DPD says officers responded to a Speedmart/Valero on North DuPont Highway for a reported break-in. Officers discovered a shattered glass entry door and an adjacent window, but the suspect had fled the scene.
Detectives say they were able to use surveillance footage to determine the suspect had used a rock to break the glass, then used a crutch to clear away remaining glass and reach inside to unlock the door. Then, the suspect stole about $60 worth of tobacco products, put them in a backpack, and fled. Total damage to the business was estimated at $3,000.
Then, around 8:38 a.m., Dover Police say they were called to a Wawa for a report of a stolen vehicle, which was taken after the driver left it running unsecured in the parking lot. Officers found the car nearby and saw a man fleeing from it. After a brief foot pursuit, officers took the man into custody, and he was identified as Keith Rollerson.
Detectives say they were able to identify Rollerson as the burglary suspect through the surveillance footage and clothing found in his possession. He also had the stolen tobacco products from the Speedmart/Valero.
Rollerson was charged with the following:
- Resisting Arrest
- Burglary Third Degree
- Possession of Burglar Tools
- Theft Under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief Over $1,000
- Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Prescription Drug Without a Prescription (2 counts)