DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested after chasing a man with a ghost gun yesterday night.
Dover Police say just after 8 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of White Oak Rd. was approached by a 24-year-old man who told the officer that he was being chased by a man with a gun. According to the victim, the suspect came up to him in his car on Starboard court, and pointed a gun at him. The victim then got out of the car and ran. The man was able to give a description of the man chasing him, later identified as 28-year-old Brandon Gatewood.
When officers tried to contact Gatewood, he took off running toward Manchester Square. Officers chased the man and he was later arrested.
During the chase Gatewood was seen grabbing at his waistband. A search of the area where Gatewood ran, led to police finding a loaded polymer handgun, or a ghost gun.
Gatewood was committed to SCI on a $113,000 cash bond on the following charges:
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
- Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Person Prohibited (2x)
- Aggravated Menacing -Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Untraceable Firearm
- Possession of Weapon with Removed Serial Number