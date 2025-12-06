DOVER, Del. - A 48-year-old Dover man was arrested for identify theft in Hartly in October.
Delaware State Police say on Oct. 20, two checks were stolen from a mailbox on the 5700 block of Halltown Road in Hartly. The victims put their outgoing mail in the mailbox, then a car pulled up to the house, and after it left, the mail was gone, according to police.
The victims notified Shore Bank United, their bank, and then placed a stop payment on the stolen checks. On Oct. 21, a man presented one of the checks to the Milford branch and identified himself as Adrian Spence Jr, according to state police. Officials say the check had been changed to say the suspect's name, but the bank staff caught the fraud, declined the transaction, and notified the victims.
Police say they confirmed Spence Jr. as their suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. On Dec. 4, the Dover police department arrested Spence Jr. after contacting him on an unrelated matter.
He was charged with the following:
- Identity theft (felony)
- Theft $1,500 or greater (felony)
- Forgery 2nd degree (felony)
He was released on a $3,500 bond.