DOVER, DE– The Dover Police Department arrested 57-year-old Recardo Weatherspoon on robbery charges following an incident late Tuesday outside Bally’s Hotel and Casino.
Officers responded to 1131 N. Dupont Highway at 11:38 p.m. for reports of a robbery at knife point.
A 9-1-1 caller informed she was sitting in her car in the Bally’s parking lot when an unknown male entered through an unlocked door, according to police
The suspect reportedly displayed a knife and demanded the victim give him her purse.
Police say the victim complied before Weatherspoon fled.
A witness called 9-1-1 to report they had eyes on the fleeing suspect – directing law enforcement to his location, police say.
After Weatherspoon was arrested, processed and arraigned, he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $42,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Robbery First Degree
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited