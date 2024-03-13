Recardo Weatherspoon

57-year-old Recardo Weatherspoon, of Dover, was arrested March 12 on robbery charges.

 Dover Police Department

DOVER, DE– The Dover Police Department arrested 57-year-old Recardo Weatherspoon on robbery charges following an incident late Tuesday outside Bally’s Hotel and Casino.

Officers responded to 1131 N. Dupont Highway at 11:38 p.m. for reports of a robbery at knife point.

A 9-1-1 caller informed she was sitting in her car in the Bally’s parking lot when an unknown male entered through an unlocked door, according to police

The suspect reportedly displayed a knife and demanded the victim give him her purse. 

Police say the victim complied before Weatherspoon fled.

A witness called 9-1-1 to report they had eyes on the fleeing suspect – directing law enforcement to his location, police say. 

After Weatherspoon was arrested, processed and arraigned, he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $42,000 cash bail on the following charges: 

-Robbery First Degree

-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited

 