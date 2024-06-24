Dover Man Arrested for Shot Fired After Argument With Neighbor

DOVER, DE - Troopers arrested a man for reckless endangering and gun offenses Sunday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say on June 23, around 12:29 p.m., troopers responded to shots fired int he area of Becky Lane. Troopers learned that the suspect, Anthony Hatton, got into an argument with his neighbor and fired one round from his gun before fleeing into a wooded area near Tidbury Park.
Troopers say they contacted Hatton at the scene and observed signs of impairment. Hatton was taken into custody without incident, according to State Police. Troopers say there were no injuries or property damage reported from this incident.
Hatton was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,000 cash bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Reckless Endanger 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Menacing