DOVER, DE– The Dover Police Department arrested a man for unlawful imprisonment and related charges following an incident last night.
Police responded to the 7-11 at 654 N. Dupont Highway at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday for a weapon complaint, according to a press release.
The victim, an Uber driver, said he picked up the suspect at a Dover establishment to drive him home.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Brent Weeks, of Dover, reportedly argued with the driver over changing the destination. Officers say Weeks then held onto the driver and threatened him with a knife, inhibiting the victim from stopping or exiting the vehicle.
The driver escaped into the 7-11 where he called 9-1-1. Police report Weeks left the scene at that time, but was found walking along North Dupont Highway.
Officers arrested Weeks – who they say possessed a 6-inch knife.
Weeks was processed and arraigned at Dover Police Department before being committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,500 secured bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
-Aggravated Menacing
-Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree