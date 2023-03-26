HARRINGTON, De. - The Harrington Police Department has arrested a Harrington man on 25 counts of dealing child pornography.
Police say on February 8, they learned a man was planning on meeting a 13-year-old girl at a home on Milford-Harrington Highway in Milford.
The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Scott Babinski of Dover was arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a child under 18 to engage in a prohibited sexual act. At that time, Police also took Babinski's phone into custody.
Babinski was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $60,000 cash bond and released after posting bond.
Then on March 25, after Delaware State Police completed a search of Babinski's cell phone, he was arrested again and taken to the Harrington Police Department. Babinski was charged with 25 counts of dealing child pornography.
He was re-committed to SCI, this time on $1,000,000 cash bond.