DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
Delaware State Police says a Chrysler Town & Country minivan parked in the fire lane at the Rodney Village Shopping Center in Dover around 8:30 a.m. When troopers pulled the van over and spoke with the driver, Gregory Dove, 53, they learned that he had drugs in his possession.
State police say they searched Dove and found baggies of crack cocaine in his pocket. They also say they found marijuana and crack cocaine in Dove’s minivan. About 12 grams of crack cocaine and 34 grams of marijuana were found in total on Dove, according to troopers.
Dove was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Parking in a Fire Lane
Dove was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.