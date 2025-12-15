Dover man arrested on DUI and gun charges

DOVER, Del. - Police say a man is facing felony charges after resisting arrest during a DUI traffic stop.
Delaware State Police arrested 42-year-old Donnel Eaddy, of Dover, on Dec. 2.
State police say around 9:50 p.m., a trooper stopped a car that was swerving all over the road while traveling northbound on Route 13 near Jerome Drive.
Troopers say while speaking to the Eaddy, he showed multiple signs of impairment and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered. After the tests, troopers say Eaddy resisted arrest but was taken into custody after a taser was used.
A search of the car reportedly led troopers to find a multi-caliber rifle, magazines, and ammunition.
Eaddy was taken to Troop 9, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of Peace Court 7, and released after posting a $2,650 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon if Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)
- Driving Under the Influence of a Combination of Alcohol and Any Drug
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure to Remain in a Single Lane