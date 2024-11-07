DOVER, DE - A joint-department operation in Kent County led to the arrest of a Dover man for human trafficking and drug charges.
Dover Police Department say they arrested 62-year-old James Paz, of Dover, after a months-long, joint investigation.
The investigation started after detectives were made aware of alleged illegal drug dealing and prostitution occurring at a home associated with Paz in the unit block of South State Street in Dover.
The Dover Police Department’s Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit, the Delaware State Police Human Trafficking Unit, and the FBI Delaware Violent Crimes and Safe Streets Task Force collaborated and began a several months-long investigation into these acts.
On Wednesday, November 6th, Dover PD and additional units executed a search warrant at the South State Street home. Paz was taken into custody.
Police say they found "paraphernalia related to heroin and crack cocaine packaging/use and 13 bags of heroin" at the residence.
James Paz was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the following charges.
Dover Police Department – $3,400 unsecured bail on the following charges:
-Maintaining a Drug Property
-Possession of Heroin
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Delaware State Police – $80,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Human Trafficking – Sexual Servitude (2x)
-Trafficking an Individual (2x)