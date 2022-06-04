DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for attempting to break into a home after running away from a car accident, Friday evening.
Dover Police say just after 5 p.m., a driver ran from the scene of a car crash at 1001 White Oak Rd. While at the scene of the crash, police received a call that a man was trying to break into a home in 200 Block of Eisenhower Dr. When police arrived they found 32-year-old Trevor Jenkins, who was the driver who ran from the crash. He was arrested.
Jenkins was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Jenkins told officers that he had been assaulted at White Oak Condos. Police did not receive any calls for shots fired in the area of the condos.
Jenkins was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he was treated and released with minor injuries from the gunshot wound.
Jenkins, who was on home confinement, was issued a Violation of Probation and committed to SCI in addition to being charged with the following offenses:
-DUI
-Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree (3x)
-Criminal Mischief
-Various Traffic Offenses
The shooting remains under investigation.
If you wish to provide information on this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.