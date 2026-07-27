DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman near the Kent County Courthouse over the weekend, according to Delaware Capitol Police.
Police say the assault was reported late Saturday night, July 25, in the courthouse courtyard. Investigators identified 30-year-old Tyreen Williams as a suspect and took him into custody.
Williams is listed as a Tier 2 registered sex offender in Delaware, police said.
“This arrest is a testament to the outstanding partnerships that exist among Delaware’s law enforcement agencies and prosecutors,” Capitol Police Chief William Thompson said in a statement.
Williams was charged with second-degree rape without consent and violation of privacy by recording or reproducing an image of an exposed person.
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $62,000 cash bail.