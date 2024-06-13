MILFORD, DE - A 19-year-old Dover man is facing various charges including kidnapping following a multi-state search.
The Milford Police Department says they were first contacted on May 11th by a family concerned for the victim’s safety. Police found the victim, who told them Tajon Cohen, 19, forced the victim to drive him around Milford and Dover and took the victim’s cell phone, according to police. Authorities say Cohen fled the area.
On May 30th, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Georgia located Cohen and took him into custody.
Cohen was extradited back to Delaware on Wednesday, June 12th and charged with Kidnapping Second Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment Second Degree, Malicious Interference Emergency Communications, Offensive Touching and Menacing. He was taken to the Delaware Department of Correction in default of $67,200 cash bail only and a no contact order between him and the victim has been issued.