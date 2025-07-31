child sex abuse generic

DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation.

According to authorities, a victim reported this month that they were inappropriately touched by Thomas Kennedy, 56, of Dover. The ensuing investigation revealed Kennedy knows the juvenile victim. Police are withholding specific details in an attempt to protect the victim’s identity. 

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Kennedy and took him into custody on July 30. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bail and charged with the following:

-Sexual Abuse of a Child By a Person of Trust

-Unlawful Sexual Contact Second Degree

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you