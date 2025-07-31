DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation.
According to authorities, a victim reported this month that they were inappropriately touched by Thomas Kennedy, 56, of Dover. The ensuing investigation revealed Kennedy knows the juvenile victim. Police are withholding specific details in an attempt to protect the victim’s identity.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Kennedy and took him into custody on July 30. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bail and charged with the following:
-Sexual Abuse of a Child By a Person of Trust
-Unlawful Sexual Contact Second Degree