DOVER, Del.- A man was found shot several times at a hospital in Dover early Sunday morning.
Police say a 23-year-old Dover man was found with several gunshot wounds at Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5 a.m.
He told police that he was in the area of South New St. and West Reed St. when he was shot. Police went to the area and found several shell casings.
He was uncooperative with police and would not give any more details or suspect description.
