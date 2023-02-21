DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.
Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body around 4 p.m. in the area of Village Drive in Dover. He was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are working to obtain a suspect description at this time.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers t 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestopperweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.