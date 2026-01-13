SHOTS FIRED GRAPHIC

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is actively investigating a shooting early Monday that left one injured.

According to police, the investigation began just before 4 a.m. when police were called to South Governors Avenue on reports of shots fired. Police say they discovered evidence of a shooting and were alerted that a 24-year-old man was admitted to Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Two other victims were found at the scene who told police two unknown suspects had opened fire at them. Luckily, they were not injured.

Police say there are currently no leads and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.

 

