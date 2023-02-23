DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested Kevin Walker of Dover on multiple charges including drug possession with intent to deliver and prohibited possession of a firearm.
Walker, 48, was reportedly observed by police driving on South Dupont Highway yesterday evening around 6:30 p.m. A computer check revealed that Walker had a suspended driver’s license. Police stopped him on East Street and asked him to exit the vehicle. A drug-certified canine then alerted officers to the presence of narcotics odor and a probable cause search was conducted.
The following was allegedly found in Walker’s car:
Approximately 42.90 grams of crack cocaine
Approximately 81.60 grams of methamphetamine
Approximately 655 baggies containing approximately 4.585 grams of suspected heroin
Approximately 41.08 grams of marijuana
Approximately 1.34 grams of cocaine
Approximately twelve Suboxone strips
Approximately 35 prescription pills of various types
A concealed and loaded 9-millimeter handgun
Drug paraphernalia
Walker was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $243,500 bone and is being charged with the following crimes:
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 7 counts
Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Driving While Suspended / Revoked