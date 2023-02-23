Kevin Walker

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested Kevin Walker of Dover on multiple charges including drug possession with intent to deliver and prohibited possession of a firearm. 

Walker, 48, was reportedly observed by police driving on South Dupont Highway yesterday evening around 6:30 p.m.  A computer check revealed that Walker had a suspended driver’s license. Police stopped him on East Street and asked him to exit the vehicle. A drug-certified canine then alerted officers to the presence of narcotics odor and a probable cause search was conducted.

The following was allegedly found in Walker’s car:

  • Approximately 42.90 grams of crack cocaine

  • Approximately 81.60 grams of methamphetamine

  • Approximately 655 baggies containing approximately 4.585 grams of suspected heroin

  • Approximately 41.08 grams of marijuana

  • Approximately 1.34 grams of cocaine

  • Approximately twelve Suboxone strips

  • Approximately 35 prescription pills of various types

  • A concealed and loaded 9-millimeter handgun

  • Drug paraphernalia

Walker was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $243,500 bone and is being charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

  • Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 7 counts

  • Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

  • Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

  • Driving While Suspended / Revoked