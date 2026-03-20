DELAWARE - A Dover man has been sentenced to 150 months, or 12.5 years, in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. Officials say U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika imposed the sentence.
According to court documents, 35-year-old Amir Watts was arrested on his way to sell an undercover officer two pounds of methamphetamine. In the months leading up to his arrest, Watts had also sold the same undercover officer increasing quantities of methamphetamine and a gun.
Speaking about the case, U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace said, "Guns and drugs are a lethal combination. This defendant trafficked in both. Judge Noreika's just sentence appropriately reflects the dangerousness of Amir Watts' conduct. I extend my sincere thanks to our law enforcement partners - and particularly to the courageous undercover officer - whose excellent work helped bring Watts to justice."
Officials say the Drug Enforcement Administration and Delaware State Police investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Claudia L. Pare.