DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square.
Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
There are no leads and no suspect information available at this time.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers t 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestopperweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.