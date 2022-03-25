DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Dover man was shot and killed late Thursday afternoon while sitting in his car.
It happened just before 4 p.m. in Dover's Capitol Park community. Police said the 33-year-old victim was seated in the driver seat of a car parked on Senator Avenue when an unknown man entered the backseat of the car. The man engaged in a conversation with the victim before demanding the victim’s property. At some point during the encounter, the victim was shot in the upper torso. The unknown shooter then fled the vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
At this time, there is no suspect information available. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit asks anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this incident to contact Detective Mark Csapo by calling 302-741-2729.