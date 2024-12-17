DOVER, DE- Just one week after Dover City Council approved four marijuana ordinances, Mayor Robin Christiansen has used his veto power to block them.
The ordinances, which outlined licensing and zoning requirements for marijuana businesses in Dover, were approved by the City Council with an 8-1 vote on December 9.
However, Christiansen voiced concerns over the potential impact of the measures on the city’s future and vetoed all four ordinances, asserting his responsibility to represent what he believes is best for Dover.
“Silence is consent. I felt it was my duty as mayor to voice my opinion through my veto. On behalf of the citizens of Dover, I do not think the introduction of marijuana is appropriate for our city."
The vetoed ordinances would have set guidelines for businesses seeking to manufacture, cultivate, test, or sell marijuana in the city.
Christiansen argued that such businesses could hinder Dover’s progress, especially as the city undergoes significant development and transformation.
“We’re trying to grow businesses here, grow families. I just didn’t feel it was the right direction to go."
However, City Councilmember Brian Lewis, who voted in favor of the ordinances, emphasized that his decision reflected the wishes of his constituents.
“Marijuana is here to stay. It’s legal. I voted for the ordinances not because of my personal views, but because a majority of my constituents wanted it."
Christiansen defended his veto despite the council’s approval, citing concerns over specific changes made during the ordinance process. He particularly objected to a revision of the retail distance requirement.
“If they had kept the one-mile limit for retail, that would have pretty much satisfied my concerns. But I vetoed the change to 500 feet because it wasn’t reviewed by the Planning Commission nor the city solicitor."
The future of marijuana regulations in Dover remains uncertain for now. A special City Council meeting is scheduled for January 2, where members will discuss the next steps, including the possibility of overriding the veto with a two-thirds majority vote.