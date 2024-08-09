DOVER, DE– Police are investigating an alleged burglary at Network Connect which happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Dover Police responded to 20 E. Division Street at approximately 11:57 a.m. on Aug. 6 for reports of items being stolen overnight. An investigation revealed the building was left unsecured overnight and an unknown individual entered sometime between 8:10 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say there is no surveillance footage or suspect leads at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.