DOVER, DE.- A Dover pair has been arrested on multiple drug charges.
Delaware State Police say they obtained a search warrant for a home on Deborah Drive in Dover following a six-week-long investigation of the distribution of illegal narcotics from the property.
Detectives say they found more than a thousand dollars of suspected drug proceeds inside. Troopers say they also found crystal methamphetamine, powder and crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, Oxycodone pills, Alprazolam pills, and drug paraphernalia. They also reportedly found a knife, machete, and hatchet
Following the search, one person was arrested for a misdemeanor charge and released.
Antonio Malloy, 47, and Jenny Fagan, 35, were taken to Troop 3, where they were charged with multiple felony crimes.
Malloy was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $139,000 cash bond.
Fagan was transported to Troop 3, where she was charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $138,500 cash bond.