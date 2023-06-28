DOVER, Del.- A Dover pair has been arrested on weapons and drug dealing charges.
Dover Police say its Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit got a search warrant for an apartment at 400 North DuPont Highway, where Amir LLoyd, 21, and Jada Wright, 22, were both taken into custody without incident on Tuesday.
During the search, officers found about 7 pounds of marijuana, 18 doses of MDMA, and fully automatic 9mm Glock 17 handgun. Lloyd and Wright were transported to Dover Police where they were processed and arraigned.
Lloyd was committed to SCI on $32,600 cash bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited (x2)
- Possession of a destructive weapon
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana in a Tier 2 Quantity
- Possession of Marijuana in a Tier 2 Quantity
- Possession of MDMA in a Tier 1 Quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Wright was released on an OR bond on the following charge:
- Maintaining a Drug Property