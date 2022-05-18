DOVER, Del.- Dover police on Tuesday arrested three men on firearms and other charges.
Officers were conducting surveillance for a firearms investigation at 30 S. New Street (New Hope Apartments) on Tuesday afternoon when they observed 19-year-old Shaquan Shields leave the area as a passenger in a vehicle. Shields was wanted on Family Court capiases and officers contacted him when the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 200 block of South DuPont Highway in Dover.
Police said that during the stop, officers located 50.1 grams of marijuana in plain view, next to Shields. Shields was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and 21 bags of heroin, according to investigators.
Officers said that later that same afternoon, they attempted to contact 19-year-old Devon Randall outside of 30 S. New St. after being observed with a handgun. When officers approached, Randall fled into the building and into an apartment. Officers reportedly located a loaded 9mm handgun in the path where Randall fled from officers. Officers then applied for a search warrant for the apartment and were able to take Devon Randall and Zyaier Payne, 18, into custody prior to executing the search warrant. Police said that during the search, officers located a loaded .40 caliber handgun and 87.5 grams of marijuana.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.