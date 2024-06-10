DOVER, DE– Dover Police arrested two teens on robbery charges following an armed incident Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a walking path near Mifflin Road south of Forrest Avenue for a robbery reported around 6:12 p.m. on June 9.
The victim reportedly told police two suspects approached him, demanding he turn over several items while one suspect displayed a handgun.
The suspects left the area after the victim complied, according to Dover Police.
Both suspects were found walking near the Village of Westover and arrested both, following a foot pursuit.
Officers reportedly found a loaded Glock 19 handgun in the path where the suspects ran.
The suspects, identified as a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were transported to Dover Police Department for arraignment and processing before being committed to the Stevenson House Detention Facility on $56,000 cash bail.
Each is charged with the following crimes:
Robbery First Degree
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
Possession of a Firearm/Ammo by a Person Prohibited - 2 counts
Conspiracy Second Degree
Resisting Arrest